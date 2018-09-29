A man and a woman were found dead Saturday night in a house in Montgomery County after a shooting was reported, police say. (iStock/iStock)

A man and a woman were found dead Saturday night in a home in Montgomery County where a shooting had been reported, the police said.

Capt. Paul Starks, the county police spokesman, said authorities were called about 8 p.m. to a house in the 15100 block of Peach Orchard Road in the Burtonsville area. Peach Orchard is a two lane road, lined by single family houses, many on lots with trees and large lawns.

Both the man and the woman lived in the house where they were found, Starks said.

Details about the incident, such as the ages of the man and woman, and their relationship were not immediately available Saturday night.

However Starks said police did not think any danger existed to the community.