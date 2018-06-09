Two people were found dead in the Ellicott City area of Howard County on Friday in a car that went off an overpass and into a river.

The automobile was found beneath the overpass that carries Route 108 over the Little Patuxent River, the county police said.

The two people found in the car were identified by police as Timothy Antonio Jones, 35, of Baltimore, and Rickell Tareka Brown, 23, of Columbi.

They were in a 2006 Acura that was found by a pedestrian walking in the area about 12:50 p.m. the police said. They said they thought the car went into the water early Friday morning. It was mostly submerged when found, the police said.

It was not clear why the car left the road, the police said.