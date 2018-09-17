Two people were found fatally shot and three were found wounded early Monday in a house in Montgomery County, the police said.

The gunfire appeared to be connected to a family dispute, said Capt. Paul Starks, the chief spokesman for the county police. He said investigators thought that the dead and wounded included only residents of the house.

The house was in the 100 block of Amberleigh Drive, which is a few hundred yards north of the Intercounty Connector road in the Colesville area of Montgomery.

According to Starks police were sent to the house in response to a report of a shooting.

A woman and a man were found dead of gunshot wounds, Starks said. He said another woman and two children were found wounded.

As of about 1 a.m. this morning, the matter remained under investigation.

However, “we believe it is all related to a family dispute,” Starks said.

Amberleigh Drive is a curving residential street of houses that appear to be designed for single family occupancy. It runs east and west for about a half mile between Old Bonifant Road and Royal Forest Lane. The house where the shooting occurred is about 200 yards west of New Hampshire Avenue.