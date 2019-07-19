Two people, a man and a teenager, were found fatally shot Friday evening in a house in the Trinidad area of Northeast, the D.C. police said. (iStock/iStock)

Two people, a man and a teenager, were found fatally shot Friday evening in a house in the Trinidad area of Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The teenager appeared to be about 17-years old, said Kristen Metzger, a D.C. police spokeswoman. The man was thought to be in his 50s or 60s, she said. Neither was identified.

The two were found shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Queen Street NE. Police went there after a family member asked authorities to check on their welfare, Metzger said.

She said indications were that the relatives had been looking for the two since at least Thursday.

The relationship between the two could not be learned immediately.

No information was available in the hours just after the discovery about any motive in the deaths, and it did not appear that any suspect had been identified.

Metzger said late Friday evening that police were awaiting a search warrant for the house before proceeding further with their investigation.

It was unclear whether the door to the house was locked when police arrived.

The 1100 block of Queen Street is a residential street lined with many attached two story houses. It abuts the eastern side of the campus of Gallaudet University.

