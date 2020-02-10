Police were called to the area to investigate a car crash but determined that the deaths did not result from the vehicle running into the median and getting stuck, state police said.
Police did not give a cause of death and said an autopsy would be conducted at the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.
The place where the bodies were found is a few miles from the border between Virginia and North Carolina, about 220 miles southwest of Washington. It is about 90 miles southeast of Roanoke.
The stretch of road is isolated and not heavily traveled in the overnight hours, police said.