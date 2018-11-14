Two travelers with handguns were stopped at Reagan National Airport since Friday by Transportation Security Administration officers, authorities said.

TSA said a woman was stopped with a .380 caliber pistol at the airport on Monday. The gun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, TSA said.

The agency said the woman lived in Indiana and was carrying the weapon in her purse. She told officials that she forgot she was traveling with the gun, according to TSA.

In an incident on Friday, TSA said its officers stopped a man from Fairfax County from bringing a .22 caliber handgun through a checkpoint. The gun was not loaded, TSA said.

According to TSA, the guns were the 13th and 14th detected this year at National. Last year the total was 13, TSA said.