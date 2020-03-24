Two hikers became lost on a trail in Montgomery County on Monday, requiring help from rescuers, according to authorities.

The hikers reported that they set out on the rugged Billy Goat trail in C&O Canal Park around 6 p.m. but darkness fell before they could finish, the county fire and rescue service said.

The loop they were attempting to complete requires climbing and scrambling over steep and rocky terrain along the Potomac River, said fire and rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

A U.S. Park Police helicopter found the stranded hikers on rocks about 50 feet above the river, Piringer said.

Aided by a helicopter’s light, rescue crews headed toward the pair, Piringer said. Around 10:30 p.m., he said the hikers and rescuers were making their way back over a distance of about a mile. No injuries were reported.