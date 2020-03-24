The loop they were attempting to complete requires climbing and scrambling over steep and rocky terrain along the Potomac River, said fire and rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.
A U.S. Park Police helicopter found the stranded hikers on rocks about 50 feet above the river, Piringer said.
Aided by a helicopter’s light, rescue crews headed toward the pair, Piringer said. Around 10:30 p.m., he said the hikers and rescuers were making their way back over a distance of about a mile. No injuries were reported.