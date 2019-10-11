Police did not comment on a possible motive or say if anyone in the group was targeted. A Howard University spokeswoman confirmed a male student and a female student were among the injured. None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening, police said.

The shooting occurred about 12:50 a.m. near the border of LeDroit Park and Bloomingdale, and close to Howard’s Bethune Annex Residence Hall.

AD

Police identified the victims as a man and woman, both 19, and a 17-year-old male. They did not identify which ones are students.

AD

The police report said the man was shot in the right elbow and taken to a hospital for treatment. The woman was shot in the right forearm and walked to a hospital. The report said the third victim was shot twice in the right shoulder and also taken to a hospital.

One victim told police he was walking along Adams Street with the two other victims and a fourth person when they “heard what appeared to be gunshots,” according to the report.

The man told police the group ran west and “once they felt safe, they all stopped.” He then realized he had been shot in the elbow, he told police. Two others also reported being wounded.

AD

The male victim said “the shots came from an unknown light vehicle.” A parked 2013 Honda Civic was struck by a stray bullet that shattered the driver’s side window, the report said.

AD

Luz Lazo contributed to this report.

AD