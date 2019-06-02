Two people were injured and about 30 residents were displaced by a fire that caused more than $1 million in damage to an apartment complex in Olney on Saturday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said Sunday.

The three-alarm blaze was caused by an overheated stereo system on a shelf with insufficient clearance at the Camelback Village Apartments at Route 103 and Spartan Road, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County fire and rescue. More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene, he said.

UPDATE - 3226 Spartan Rd, Olney; Cause, overheated electronics/stereo, insufficient clearance; Area of Origin, floor level, main bedroom (stereo system on shelf surrounded by ordinary combustibles); Damage nearly $1M; Displaced, 20 adult/10 children/pets; 1civ & 1 FF NLT injury pic.twitter.com/TYg8JGvDWQ — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 1, 2019

One civilian and one firefighter were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Several bystanders saw smoke and helped residents evacuate, he said.