A vehicle jumped a retaining wall and fell into a below ground enclosure in Montgomery County Sunday at the headquarters of an Islamic organization, authorities said.

Two occupants of the vehicle were trapped inside, but were extricated and taken to hospitals with injuries described as not lifethreatening.

The incident occurred in the 15000 block of Good Hope Road in the Silver Spring area of the county, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service. One suffered what was said to be a serious injury.

The building at that address houses the U.S. headquarters of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, according to the community’s web site.

According to the site, the community was founded in 1889 as a revival movement within Islam, and emphasizes teachings of peace, love, justice, and sanctity of life.

It was not clear what caused the incident.