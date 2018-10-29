Two workers have been hospitalized after being severely shocked at a townhouse under construction in Arlington, firefighters said.

A call came in about 9:45 a.m. Monday reporting the incident at a construction site on North Kennebec Street just off I-66, the fire department said. According to fire officials, one construction worker was seriously shocked with injuries that were possibly life-threatening and was in critical condition; another fell and was in stable condition but with serious injuries.

The county fire marshal and police are investigating.