At least two people were injured Sunday night aboard an airliner that arrived at Reagan National Airport, authorities said.

A spokesman for the agency that operates the airport said medics from the airport met American Airlines flight 2145, and took two people to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, said Rob Yingling, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Online schedule information indicated that flight 2145 arrived at National at 7:29 p.m. It left LaGuardia airport in New York at 6:05 p.m., according to the online data.

It was not immediately clear how the injuries were suffered

Online information listed the aircraft involved as an Embraer ERJ-190, a twin-jet airplane. Other online data indicated that the plane could carry as many as 114 passengers.

