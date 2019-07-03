D.C. emergency personnel took two people to a hospital after an SUV crashed into a building in the heart of Chinatown July 3, 2019. (D.C. Fire and EMS Department)

An SUV drove onto a sidewalk and crashed into a building Wednesday night in the heart of downtown Washington’s Chinatown, just outside an entrance to a Metro station, authorities said.

D.C. Fire and EMS Department medics took two people to a hospital after they were removed from the vehicle, which slammed into a wall and shattered a store’s window in the 600 block of H Street NW about 8 p.m. The injuries were thought to be non-life-threatening, fire officials said.

The building appeared to sustain only cosmetic damage, but fire officials requested that a city inspector investigate whether there was structural damage.

D.C. police were at the scene investigating the crash.

Read more:



An SUV slammed into a building near an entrance to the Chinatown Metro station in Washington on the night of July 3, 2019. (D.C. Fire and EMS Department)

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news