Two juveniles and a man were shot Wednesday in Northeast Washington amid a rash of violence overnight in the District, according to D.C. police.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of Dix Street near Division Avenue NE, which is blocks from HD Woodson High School.

Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said the juveniles and the adult were taken to a hospital. In a Twitter message, police said they were looking for two juvenile boys, described as black and last seen wearing polo shirts with tan pants, fleeing the area.

Officials said D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham was headed to the scene.

The shooting followed other overnight violence in the city.

One man was fatally shot and another was injured in a shooting about 10:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Division Avenue NE — a half mile from the Wednesday morning shooting.

The man’s identity has not been released, pending the notification of family, police said. The other man was in stable condition.

[Tracking D.C.-area homicides: A database of killings since 2000]

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy was shot about 9:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of E Street in Southeast near Texas Avenue, close to the Benning Terrace housing complex.

D.C. police said they didn’t know the teenager’s condition.

In another incident, a man was stabbed around 1 a.m. in the 3200 block of 23rd Street SE near the Woodberry Village apartments. The victim told police he was getting items from his truck when someone approached and asked for a cigarette.

He said he didn’t have any and the suspect stabbed him in the stomach before fleeing. The only description police have is the man was wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey. The victim’s injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news