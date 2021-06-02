Two people are dead after separate crashes in Maryland and Virginia.

One incident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Ox Road and Palmer Drive in the Lorton area.

Fairfax County police said an initial investigation found that Paul Kalland, 65, of Fairfax Station, was driving a Datsun north on Ox Road when he was hit by a Ford Escape that was headed south and turned left into a shopping center.

Police said Kalland was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said it does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

In another incident, police in Prince George’s County said a man was killed Saturday in a crash in the Camp Springs area.

Officials said Dexter Harris, 37, of Washington, was driving around 9:30 p.m. northbound in the 5900 block of Auth Road near the Capital Beltway when he lost control and went off the road before hitting a light pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both cases remain under investigation.