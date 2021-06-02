Police said Kalland was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said it does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
In another incident, police in Prince George’s County said a man was killed Saturday in a crash in the Camp Springs area.
Officials said Dexter Harris, 37, of Washington, was driving around 9:30 p.m. northbound in the 5900 block of Auth Road near the Capital Beltway when he lost control and went off the road before hitting a light pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both cases remain under investigation.