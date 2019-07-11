Part of Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Washington is closed after two people were killed and one person was seriously hurt in a crash.

The incident happened late Wednesday just before midnight at 21st Street NW, just a few blocks from the Foggy Bottom Metro stop. On Thursday morning, the road remain closed near I and 21st streets NW.

D.C. Fire officials said in a Twitter message that two people were dead and one person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Crash with entrapment 21st St and Pennsylvania Ave NW. #DCsBravest on scene with 3 patients. 2 confirmed fatalities and 1 critical being transported. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 11, 2019

It’s not clear how long roads in the area may be closed.

The names of those involved were not immediately released by officials.

