Part of Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Washington is closed after two people were killed and one person was seriously hurt in a crash.
The incident happened late Wednesday just before midnight at 21st Street NW, just a few blocks from the Foggy Bottom Metro stop. On Thursday morning, the road remain closed near I and 21st streets NW.
D.C. Fire officials said in a Twitter message that two people were dead and one person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
It’s not clear how long roads in the area may be closed.
The names of those involved were not immediately released by officials.
