Two people were killed Monday night in a crash between a bus and the car they were in, the police said. (iStock/iStock)

Two people were killed Monday night in Prince William County in a collision between a car and an empty commuter bus, the county police said.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Smoketown Road in the Woodbridge area of the county. Gar-Field High School is nearby.

Two of the occupants of the car died at the scene of the crash, the police said. One was taken to a hospital. No immediate information was available about that person’s condition.

Police said the bus driver was not injured. The bus was described by police as a regional commuter bus.

The cause of the crash was under investigation Monday night.

Names of those who were killed were withheld pending notification of relatives.