Two people were killed Sunday in a car crash on the Fairfax County Parkway. (Fairfax County police photo)

Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash early Sunday on the Fairfax County Parkway, according to the county police.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2004 Acura MDX was traveling north on the parkway near Walnut Branch Road about 2 a.m. when the driver lost control and veered off the road, police said. Tonnisha McCoy, 21, of Sterling and Joselyn Herndon, 23, of Reston were pronounced dead at the scene.

At least one other vehicle was on the scene during the incident and the driver stayed when officers arrived, police said. Detectives believe that speed and alcohol may have factored in the crash.

Police are searching for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information.