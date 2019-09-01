James Edward Beach II, 41, of Gainesville, and his passenger, Shannon Nicole Meyer, 22, of Bristow, were thrown from the motorcycle, police said. (iStock/iStock)

A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed Saturday in a collision with an SUV in Gainesville, Va.

Prince William County police said an investigation showed that James Edward Beach II, 41, the driver of a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, was traveling at a high speed shortly after 5 a.m. as he headed southbound on Lee Highway approaching Heathcote Boulevard.

As Beach headed into the intersection against a red light, he struck a 2010 Toyota Highlander that was exiting the Interstate 66 west off-ramp to cross Lee Highway onto Heathcote. The Highlander had a green light and was struck on the rear section of the passenger side, police said.

Beach, of Gainesville, and his passenger, Shannon Nicole Meyer, 22, of Bristow, were thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

Beach was pronounced dead at the scene and Meyer was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said. The driver of the Toyota Highlander, a 63-year-old man from Centreville, was not injured.

Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, Officer Brian McLeese said. Both Beach and Meyer were wearing helmets, he said.