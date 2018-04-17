Authorities have identified two people who were killed in a crash in Prince George’s County over the weekend.

Christopher Jackson of Northeast Washington and Shadella McDowney of Oxon Hill, Md., were killed in the Sunday morning crash along Boundary and Opus avenues in Capitol Heights. They were both 34.

Prince George’s County police said the crash happened about 2:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation shows that the car they were in was headed north on Boundary Avenue. For unknown reasons, police said, the vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.