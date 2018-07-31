Two men who were fatally shot in separate incidents a half-hour apart in the District on Monday bring the total number of slayings this year to 94, a 40 percent increase over this time in 2017.

Police released few details of the killings but did identify the victims. No arrests have been made, and authorities have not discussed any possible motives.

Speaking at a news conference Monday morning, before the latest two fatal shootings, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham noted a 7 percent drop in violent crime but said, “We are very concerned about the recent increase in homicides.”

The chief noted various initiatives that include flooding one hard-hit area, Ward 8, with officers and an increased law enforcement presence in struggling communities as part of the department’s summer crime initiative.

“The mayor has tasked every agency in the District government with focusing on preventing these senseless killings,” Newsham said. He noted officers have seized more than 1,000 illegal firearms from the streets this year.

The first fatal shooting Monday occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue NE. It is just off the H Street corridor, one of the District’s nightlife areas.

Police said officers responded to the sound of gunshots and found Dion DeMarco Boyd, 21, suffering from several bullet wounds. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

About 5:47 p.m., police said they responded to the 1500 block of 19th Street SE, in the Fairlawn area, and found a man who had been shot. Andre Hakim Young, 47, of District Heights, Md., died a short time later at a hospital. A police report said he had been shot in the head.

Authorities said a short time after the shooting, another man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police said they believe he was shot in the same incident as Young.