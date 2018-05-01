Nicholas (left) and Joseph Eber, who are brothers from Laurel, Md., face charges related to child pornography. (Courtesy of Maryland State Police)

Two Maryland brothers have been arrested and charged with distributing and possessing child pornography, according to state police.

The brothers from Laurel, Md. — Nicholas Eber, 26, and Joseph Eber, 21 — face several counts involving pornography. They are both being held in the Prince George’s County detention center.

Maryland State Police said their Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a possible distribution of child porn from a specific Internet address.

An investigation led police to the Eber brothers’ home. There, police said, they found electronic devices that had child-porn files on them.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.