Two Maryland brothers have been arrested and charged with distributing and possessing child pornography, according to state police.
The brothers from Laurel, Md. — Nicholas Eber, 26, and Joseph Eber, 21 — face several counts involving pornography. They are both being held in the Prince George’s County detention center.
Maryland State Police said their Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a possible distribution of child porn from a specific Internet address.
An investigation led police to the Eber brothers’ home. There, police said, they found electronic devices that had child-porn files on them.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.