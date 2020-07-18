The shooting occurred following a dispute in the early morning hours of June 28 in the 3000 block of Columbia Pike. The two men entered a vehicle, then shot into a crowd before fleeing the scene, said police spokeswoman Ashley Savage.
Green was found inside a car with upper body trauma and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
Rather and Lambright are being held in Prince George’s while awaiting extradition to Arlington. Police said additional charges are pending.