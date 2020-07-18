Two men were arrested Friday in Prince George’s County in connection with a June homicide in Arlington, police said.

Christopher Rather, 27, of Oxon Hill, and Franklin Lambright, 27, of Temple Hills, were charged with murder in the shooting death of Donovan A. Green Jr., 21, of Upper Marlboro, Arlington County police said Saturday.

The shooting occurred following a dispute in the early morning hours of June 28 in the 3000 block of Columbia Pike. The two men entered a vehicle, then shot into a crowd before fleeing the scene, said police spokeswoman Ashley Savage.

Green was found inside a car with upper body trauma and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Rather and Lambright are being held in Prince George’s while awaiting extradition to Arlington. Police said additional charges are pending.