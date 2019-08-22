Kevin Mendoza, 26, of Silver Spring, is accused of raping a woman and trying to kill her, police said. (Montgomery County Police)

Two Maryland men were indicted Thursday on multiple rape counts after allegedly having sexual encounters on different days with the same 11-year-old girl living in a Montgomery County mobile home park, according to court records filed Thursday.

The development is the latest in a trio of sexual assault cases that have stunned residents in the suburban county north of Washington. “The cases just grab your attention,” said Montgomery’s top prosecutor, John McCarthy. “They’ve been deeply concerning and shocking.”

In the other cases, Kevin Mendoza, 26, remains held in jail on no bond amid accusations he raped and tried to kill a stranger in the common area of an apartment building, as does Luis Perez-Giron, 28, whom police say molested a 12-year-girl while his wife was in labor.

McCarthy said the cases are each unusual.

The 11-year-old victim? “The fact a young child could be victimized over several months by two different men — that has really captured the hearts and minds of the community.”

The woman attacked by a stranger in the common area of an apartment building? “In this county, most rapes occur between two people who know each other. We don’t have that many stranger-on-stranger rapes.”

The final case, involving the 12-year-old?

“Alarming,” said McCarthy.

Three of the four men were unlawfully present in the United States at the time of their arrests, Justine Whelan, a spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Thursday. One of the three had been previously deported, and another was the subject of an existing deportation order, Whelan said.

The case involving the 11-year-old victim, first reported by WJLA-TV, began in July, when police in Montgomery County learned a young girl “had sexual intercourse with two different adult males over the last year,” detectives wrote in court records.

She knew the men through a mutual acquaintance, according to the records. She said the encounters with the first man started in September 2018 and lasted for about a month. Detectives also interviewed a staff member at an after-school program attended by the girl, who said the girl would come to the staff member crying about the sexual encounters. She said the man would tell the girl not to go to school so he could come to her house, according to the court papers.

Police identified this suspect as Carlos Palacios-Amaya, 28, of Gaithersburg. He was indicted Thursday on four counts of second-degree rape for having sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 14, according to court records.

The victim also told police that another man, who had come to her home for a party, performed sex acts with her July 21, 2018. Police identified that suspect as Mauricio Barrera-Navidad, 29, of Damascus.

Kathleen A. Dolan, an attorney for Barrera-Navidad and Palacios-Amaya, said both men “completely maintain their innocence.”

In the case involving the 12-year-old girl, police say that on May 8, Perez-Giron’s wife called the girl’s mother to say she needed help because she was in labor. Specifically, the wife asked if Perez-Giron could take their 5-year-old son to the friend’s home, where the 12-year-old girl was at the time. The plan: have the 12-year-old watch the 5-year-old, according court records.

“When L. Perez-Giron arrived at Victim A’s home,” police wrote, “he let himself into the apartment.”

Perez-Giron fondled the girl and tried to pull her pants down, according to police. The girl told them he fondled her on an earlier occasion. Police charged him with two counts of third-degree sex offense.

Esteban Gergely, an attorney for Perez-Giron, said his client denies the allegations. Gergely said he expects to produce a witness who will contradict the account heard by detectives.

Attorneys for Mendoza could not be reached Thursday.

Whelan, the ICE spokeswoman, said that Mendoza is a Honduran national in the country unlawfully, and that Palacios-Amaya and Barrera-Navidad are Salvadoran nationals in the country unlawfully.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news