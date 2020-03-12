Johnson, 23, is accused of biting, slapping and choking a 14-year-old girl as he forced her to perform sex acts, according to court records. He was indicted on 11 counts, including first-degree rape and first-degree assault.

His case dates to last summer, police alleged in court records, when a friend of the alleged victim gave her Johnson’s phone number and social media information. The girl and Johnson began communicating via online messages that “were sexual in nature,” a police affidavit states.

On Aug. 1, the teenager would later tell detectives, she walked outside from her mother’s apartment in Gaithersburg. She said she saw Johnson exit a black car and walk toward her, according to charging documents.

At some point, the two got into the back seat of Johnson’s car. He allegedly climbed on top of the girl, began biting her neck and attacked her.

“She stated that she believed suspect Johnson had his cellphone in his other hand and was recording the act,” the police affidavit reads.

Two days later, on Aug. 3, the girl was at her father’s residence, where she told him what happened. He called police, according to court records.

Detectives spoke with the victim on Aug. 13. They also examined records of Johnson’s Snapchat account, according to the affidavit. The records do not explain why Johnson was not arrested for another five months. He had recently worked as a kennel technician at a veterinary hospital at the time of his arrest, according to court records.

Coreas-Salamanca, 20, was a student at Blair High School, in Silver Spring, at the time of his arrest last month. He was indicted Thursday was indicted on eight counts, including second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. He is an unlawfully present Salvadoran national, according Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, who have lodged a detainer against him at the Montgomery County jail.

Montgomery County detectives built their case against him early this year by examining a cellphone that belonged to an 11-year-old girl, according to court records. Over a series of Facebook messages, police allege, Coreas-Salamanca and the girl had discussed sexual activity. The records also do not explain the delay before charges being filed.

The age of victims and suspects can play a role in Maryland sex assault laws. A person can be charged with second-degree rape, for example, if the victim is younger than 14 and the suspect is four years older than the victim, according to Maryland criminal attorneys.

