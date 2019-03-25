Two schools in the District Heights area are on temporary lockdown as authorities investigate a double shooting nearby, police said.

Drew Freeman Middle School and Suitland High School are on lockdown, Prince George’s County police announced shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police said two people were shot outside a home in the 5200 block of Daventry Terrace about 1:40 p.m. Police said they are working to locate the shooter, who they said knew the victims.

A spokeswoman for the county school system said that the lockdown began about 2 p.m. and that parents should have received notification from the transportation office.

Silver Hill Road as well as Royal Plaza and Plaza drives are closed as police investigate.

