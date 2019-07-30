Two men in their 20s were arrested and charged by authorities for their alleged role in a sexual assault that happened at a restaurant in Fairfax.

Local police said the incident occurred May 16 at the Wingstop restaurant on Cooper Road in the Mount Vernon area.

The victim told her family she had been assaulted, police said, and authorities were called to her home. Detectives said the victim “encountered two men who sexually assaulted her inside the restaurant.” Police did not release the victim’s age.

The men — Andrew Collins, 22, and Kevin Caldwell, 21 — were arrested Saturday and Sunday. Neither has a fixed address, police said. Collins is charged with animate object penetration and Caldwell is charged with forcible sodomy.

Both men are being held at the county jail.



From left to right, Andrew Collins, 22, and Kevin Caldwell, 21, were arrested and charged in a sexual assault incident at a restaurant in Fairfax. (Fairfax County Police)

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news