The slaying happened Oct. 21 along Briar Rose Lane near Interstate 95. Police responded to the area after a report of a shooting and found the victim — who was later identified as Nathaniel I. Hickson — in the parking area. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said an investigation found that the two suspects and the victim had arranged to do a marijuana transaction. It was not clear who was the buyer and who was the seller, but during the meeting the suspects tried to rob Hickson, police said.

The two fled the area but were later found with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Forces, according to officials.

