Two men were attacked in District’s popular U Street corridor overnight by a group of assailants who yelled anti-gay slurs, said D.C. police, who are investigating the assault as a possible hate crime.

Police said the men were assaulted by a group of three men around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of 10th Street Northwest, near the U Street Metro station.

The victims were hospitalized with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening — though little more was known about the attack or the extent of their injuries. A D.C. police incident report was not ready for release Sunday afternoon, police said.

Authorities are investigating the attack as “potentially being motivated by hate or bias,” the department said in a statement. The incident was categorized as an aggravated assault.

Members of the department’s Special Liaison Branch — a community policing unit that includes the department’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Liaison Unit — are working with investigators, police said.

Sunday morning, Jamie Sycamore, a candidate for D.C. Council in Ward 1, tweeted about another incident in the same area, saying an attack had occurred outside the Howard Theatre.

“Last night two men were gaybashed outside the @HowardTheatre,” he tweeted. “Our country is in decline, and it’s time to start making change locally to ensure our #DCValues remain strong.”

The address given by police placed the attack several blocks away, however. Sycamore and police did not immediately respond to an inquiry on whether they were referring to the same incident.

Police did not provide detailed descriptions of the assailants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.