Two men allegedly broke into 25 vehicles over two nights in Ashburn, Va. (Courtesy of Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are looking for two men who allegedly broke into 25 vehicles in Ashburn, Va., over two nights.

The incidents happened in the Belmont communities of Ashburn, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials released a photo from a home surveillance system of the two suspects. The photo was captured when the men went into an open garage, the sheriff’s office said.

The break-ins happened on Tuesday and Wednesday, and officials said a firearm, credit cards, money and gift cards were among the items stolen.

The sheriff’s office is reminding area residents to lock their vehicle doors and not to leave expensive items in vehicles.

“Taking these measures will greatly reduce your chances of becoming a victim of theft,” officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call 703-737-8707.

