Leroy Dade Jr., left, and Jonathan Jones were arrested and charged with the death of a man they knew, (Courtesy of Prince George's County Police)

Two men were arrested and charged with the killing of a 62-year-old man after a verbal argument in District Heights, Md., officials said.

Robert Proctor was beaten outside his home in the 3300 block of Pumphrey Drive on Jan. 11 after he argued with two men he knew. It was not known what the argument involved.

Police said Proctor didn’t seek medical attention until he was taken to a hospital several days later for a possible brain injury, according to Prince George’s County police.

He died April 5.

An autopsy found that he died of complications from the head injury, police said.

Leroy Dade Jr., 48, of Southeast Washington, and Jonathan Jones, 41, of Upper Marlboro, Md., were arrested and charged Tuesday. They face charges of first- and second-degree murder and other counts.

The D.C. area has seen 136 homicides this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 34 have been in Prince George’s County.