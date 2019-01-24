Michael Taylor, 22, left, who was fatally shot on Benning Road NE last month. He is with his father, Michael Spencer, in this undated photo. (Family photo)

Two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who was killed earlier this month at an apartment complex on a dangerous stretch of Benning Road in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Alonzo Brown, 21, and Stephon Evans, 18, were each charged with first-degree murder while armed. Both men are from Northeast Washington.

Police said the two men are charged with shooting Michael J. Taylor, 22, on the afternoon of Jan. 12 in a courtyard at the Benning Courts apartments in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE.

Two other people were also shot, and police said they suffered injuries deemed non-life-threatening. The shooting occurred about 2 p.m.

Police did not discuss a possible motive in the shooting, though additional details are expected to be made public after the suspects make their initial appearances in D.C. Superior Court, which could be later Thursday.

[Benning Road is a dangerous stretch of road in Northeast Washington]

Taylor was a 2014 graduate of a public charter school and worked for a home-rehabilitation business and part time for a party-supply company. His aunt, Tonisia Carter, said earlier this month that her sister had moved her family out of the Benning Road area but Taylor returned there frequently to see his friends.

Taylor was the latest victim on a street where several recent shootings and other crime have occurred. It is a few blocks from the H Street entertainment strip and between Carver-Langston and Kingman Park.

Between Sept. 21 and Taylor’s killing Jan. 12, police said 11 people were shot and one person stabbed on Benning Road between 15th and 18th streets NE. Five of them died. Police have made arrests in five of the incidents.

Authorities have said that most of the shootings appear unrelated. Motives, according to police, have included a disrespectful glance, an accusation over a stolen gun, owed money and an argument where the assailant thought the victim was reaching for a weapon.