Rigoberto Rodriguez Hernandez, 43, and Wilson Navarro Escobar, 29, both of Sterling, allegedly shot and killed Constanza-Campos following an earlier dispute, police said. Authorities did not describe the nature of the dispute but said the men all knew each other.
Constanza-Campos’s family wrote in an online fundraiser that on the night he was killed, Constanza-Campos had gone to a job at the shopping center, where he had spent years working as a server.
Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference that Constanza-Campos did not have a criminal record and was hard-working.
“Brian was truly one of the kindest people I have known throughout my life,” his brother wrote in the online fundraiser. “As a kid, he would always try to care for injured birds or mice. I think he felt bad that most of those injuries were caused by our cats and wanted to make that right with the universe.”
Police said they determined that Hernandez and Escobar were at the Chantilly Shopping Center that night, but declined to say what business they were at.
Hours before Constanza-Campos was killed, Hernandez was involved in another shooting at the shopping center that did not injure anyone and was not immediately reported to authorities, police said. Hernandez was arrested for that incident in mid-May and has been in custody since.
On May 8, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested Escobar on charges unrelated to the shooting of Constanza-Campos, and he has been in custody since.
Police said they have recovered two guns they think may have been used in the slaying.
Hernandez and Escobar’s cases were not listed in online court records yet, so it could not be determined whether either had an attorney.
Fairfax police use force against Blacks and Whites more often than researchers expected, study finds