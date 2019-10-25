Two men have been charged with murder after a man died of injuries from a 2018 assault, police said.

The assault occurred March 29, 2018, when officers called to the 6200 block of Allentown Road found Leroy Evans Jr., 38, of Temple Hills unresponsive on a sidewalk, Prince George’s County police said. Police said Bryan Bullock, 31, of Capitol Heights and James Moore Jr., 60, of Temple Hills knew Evans and assaulted him after a dispute.

Evans was taken to a hospital and later moved to a nursing facility, where he died May 1, police said.

The state medical examiner’s office in August ruled Evans’s death “a homicide due to complications from head trauma,” police said. Bullock and Moore have been charged with common-law murder in addition to the previous assault and reckless-endangerment charges. Both are in jail without bond pending trial.

Moore attorney William Porter declined to comment, and Bullock’s public defender could not be immediately reached for comment.

AD
AD