Evans was taken to a hospital and later moved to a nursing facility, where he died May 1, police said.
The state medical examiner’s office in August ruled Evans’s death “a homicide due to complications from head trauma,” police said. Bullock and Moore have been charged with common-law murder in addition to the previous assault and reckless-endangerment charges. Both are in jail without bond pending trial.
Moore attorney William Porter declined to comment, and Bullock’s public defender could not be immediately reached for comment.
