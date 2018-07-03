A robbery was reported early Tuesday morning in the heart of residential Georgetown.

A brief report from the D.C. police said the robbery occurred about 12:40 a.m. at 33rd and O Streets NW. The site is about one block west of Wisconsin Avenue.

Police said the suspects were described as two black men, about 20 years old. The description said that neither wore a shirt.

It was not clear why the robbers wore no shirts. However, the city is in the midst of a heat wave, and that might provide a partial explanation.

Based on data from the National Weather Service, the temperature around the time of the robbery was in the mid-80s. Taking account of humidity, however, the figures indicate that conditions at that time could be close to insufferable.