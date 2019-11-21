As part of their sentence, the men must give up their dogs and cannot own or possess a dog for four years, according to the Humane Rescue Alliance. They also received six months’ probation and 120 days in jail that have suspended, officials with the alliance said.

In their investigation, law enforcement officers found more than 100 related items in Brown’s home, including bloody sticks, medicine and supplements, along with a treadmill that was used in the dog fighting operation. They also found “hundreds of Facebook posts” relating to dogfighting, officials said.

Several witnesses had also reported to the local humane rescue group that they had seen dogs being trained and conditioned in a local park as well. Humane rescue officers also saw at least one of the dogs with “wounds and scaring” that were “consistent with fighting,” according to rescue officials.

The dogs are said to be “doing very well and have made a full recovery in our care,” according to Sam Miller, a spokesperson for the rescue group.

In a statement, Chris Schindler, vice president of field service at the humane rescue group, said “these animals suffered greatly at the hands of their abusers, and we’re thankful they will never have to know the pain and torment of their past again.”

