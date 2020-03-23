Phillips ran inside the house, and officers heard the sound of shots before finding him suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside, according to the statement. He was pronounced dead at a hospital the next day, the statement said.
Police said they also found 48-year-old James McCall dead of a gunshot wound inside the home.
McCall had recently moved into the home where Phillips lived, according to police.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 301-772-4925.