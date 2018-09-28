Two men were killed in separate crashes in Maryland and Virginia, officials said.

One of the crashes involved the driver of a hearse in Prince George’s County. Police said Louis Rogers Sr., 79, of Fort Washington, Md., was driving the hearse around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of Old Branch Avenue near Allentown Road in Camp Springs when he went off the road and struck a concrete median.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

There was no casket in the hearse at the time of the incident.

Another man died in a crash in Fairfax County.

In that incident, Fairfax County Police said the man — who was later identified as 46-years-old Eddie Chen of New York — was driving a Mercedes Benz van around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when it ran off the road and crashed into a parked car before hitting a light pole along Backlick Road near Commerce Street in Springfield.

Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.