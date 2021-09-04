By Martin WeilToday at 1:34 a.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 1:34 a.m. EDTShareTwo men were killed in a double shooting late Thursday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.They were found about 11:30 p.m. in an apartment in the 4100 block of Suitland Road after a shooting was reported, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.ChevronRightOne was identified Friday as Michael Rodney Jackson Jr. 32, of Suitland, according to the police. The identity of the second man was withheld until his relatives could be notified, the police said.Detectives were trying to determine who shot the two and why, the police said. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.