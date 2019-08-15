Two men were shot and killed an hour apart Wednesday night in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The shootings occurred about a half-mile apart in the Douglass neighborhood.

A third person was shot and critically injured about five miles away in Deanwood in Northeast Washington. That person’s condition was not immediately available.

There have been at least three killings in the District since Monday, following a nearly seven-day hiatus in homicides earlier this month. The District has recorded 103 homicides this year, up about 6 percent from this time in 2018.

Police did not say whether the two fatal shootings in the Douglass neighborhood are related. Names of the victims haven’t been made public.

The first shooting occurred about 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Frederick Douglass Place SE, on the grounds of the Douglass Community Center, where there is a park, ballfield and swimming pool.

Police said officers in the area heard gunshots and found a man suffering from multiple wounds and lying unconscious on a basketball court. Police said in a report that at least a dozen shots had been fired.

The man died at a hospital, a police spokeswoman said.

About 10 p.m., police said officers again heard gunshots near 22nd and Savannah streets in Southeast, about a half-mile from Frederick Douglass Place. Detectives were still investigating the first shooting when the second shooting occurred.

A police spokeswoman said officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 3400 block of 22nd Street SE. He also died at a hospital.

No arrests have been made in either fatal shooting.

