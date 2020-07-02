Police said Sullivan, found sitting in the driver’s seat, had been shot several times and died at a hospital. No other details were made available.
Authorities also are investigating the fatal shooting of a man about 4:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of 25th Street SE, in the Randle Highlands area near Pennsylvania and Minnesota avenues.
Police said the victim, identified as Zamonte Clark, 23, of Southeast, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Additional details were not immediately available.
The killings were the third and fourth in the first two days of July. Homicides are up 13 percent over this time last year, which ended with a decade-high number.