D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said a witness saw a gold-colored Saturn SUV being driven away from the scene. The chief said they do not yet know if people in that vehicle were involved in the shootings.
Detectives were working to identify the male victims late Tuesday afternoon. Newsham said one appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s; the other appeared to be in his early to mid-20s. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said the female victim was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life threatening.
“We don’t have a lot on the circumstances of what happened,” Newsham told reporters at the scene.