The two men found dead Monday after a car crash in Montgomery County were both homicide victims, the county police said.

They were found Monday night inside a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars in the White Oak area. Police said Tuesday that both of them had been shot.

Police identified the victims as Jordan Alexander Radway, 23, of Laurel, Md.,, and Christian Deon Roberts, 24, of Silver Spring.

On Monday police were called about 8:40 p.m. to the 11600 block of Stewart Lane, where a serious collision was reported. The two men were found in a vehicle that had crashed into “multiple parked cars,”on Stewart Lane, police said.

