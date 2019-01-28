Two men were found dead after a car crash in Montgomery County on Monday night, the county police said.

It was not immediately clear how the men had died, and the police said they were conducting a death investigation.

The men were found in a vehicle in the White Oak area of the county. The crash was reported there about 8:30 p.m. in the 11600 block of Stewart Lane. The vehicle had struck parked cars there, the police said.

The site is in a garden apartment development east of New Hampshire Avenue and ` south of Route 29.