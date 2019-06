Police discovered two bodies in a wooded area of Prince William County on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call around 10:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Featherstone Road in Woodbridge, Va., found the victims, both male. Detectives from the department’s violent crimes unit are investigating.

Authorities said they think that the deaths are an isolated incident and that there are no public safety concerns at this time. The victims have not yet been identified.