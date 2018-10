Two men were shot and killed in Prince George’s County Friday afternoon, officials said.

Police were notified of the shooting at about 4:30 p.m., a police spokesman said. The men were found in the 5700 block of Eastpine Drive, located in East Riverdale.

The men were found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. One man was found in front of a home and the other was found inside the home, police said in Tweets.

No additional information was immediately available.