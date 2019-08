Two men were found shot to death in a car Tuesday night in Prince George’s County, the county police said.

They were found about 9:45 p.m. at Indian Head Highway and Bald Eagle Road in the Oxon Hill area, according to Cpl. Lamar Robinson, a county police spokesman.

The circumstances of the shooting could not be learned immediately.

