Two men were killed when a car left an Interstate Monday in Anne Aroundel County, police said. (iStock/iStock)

Two Maryland men were killed Monday in Anne Arundel County when a car went out of control on an exit ramp from an Interstate highway, the Maryland state police said.

Police identified the two as Franklin Benda, 46, and David Limerick, 56, both of Edgewater, Md. Edgewater is about five miles southwest of Annapolis.

According to police, the crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. on the ramp from southbound Interstate 97 to Benfield Boulevard in the Millersville area of Anne Arundel.

The car “may have been” traveling at high speed as it rounded the curve of the ramp, the state police said. The driver lost control and went off the road to the left, according to a police account. The car went into woods, struck a tree, and finally halted, police said.

Police said Benda was driving and Limerick was the front-seat passenger. The cause of the crash remained under investigation, police said Monday night.