Two men were killed by gunfire in D.C. between Friday evening and Saturday morning, police say, with suspects in both slayings at large.

Thomas James Dunn, a 37-year-old Southeast resident, was shot and killed at about 2:19 a.m. on Saturday near Meridian Hill Park at 16th and Euclid Streets NW, police said. A second victim was hospitalized and is being treated for injuries that are not life threatening, police said Saturday.

Police said they were looking for seven or eight men between the ages of 16 and 20, and described the shooter as about 6 feet tall. A white sedan with a glass black roof was also spotted at the scene, according to police.

About five hours earlier across the city at 51st and F Streets SE, near Benning Park, 41-year-old Northeast resident Terrell Butler was shot and killed. A second victim was also hospitalized with non-fatal gunshot wounds.