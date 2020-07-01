A second shooting occurred about two minutes later and three miles away, in the 1800 block of Q Street SE, near Anacostia Park. Police said a man was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
His name also has not been made public, and no other information was available.
Six more people were shot in the District on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to police, in Southeast and Northwest Washington. None of their injuries were believed to be life threatening.
Homicides in the District are up about 9 percent compared with this time last year, when the number of killings set a decade high.